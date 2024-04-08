Former Wimbledon and Newcastle manager Joe Kinnear passes away at 77

Former Wimbledon FC and Newcastle United manager Joe Kinnear has passed away at the age of 77, his family have confirmed in a statement. Kinnear, who managed Newcastle in the 2008-09 campaign and also had a spell as the club’s director of football from 2013 until 2014, had been living with dementia since 2015. He spent six years in charge of Wimbledon FC from 1992 to 1999 and was crowned LMA Manager of the Year during his time at the south London club.

Kinnear, who also managed Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, enjoyed an superb playing career across the 1960s and 1970s. He spent almost his entire career with Tottenham – helping them lift the FA Cup trophy in 1967 – and was capped 26 times by the Republic of Ireland. Kinnear, who played as a defender, also won two League Cups in 1971 and 1973 with Spurs as well as the UEFA Cup in 1972. 'We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family,' his family said in a brief statement on Sunda

