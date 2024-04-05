Former US Ambassador Warns of Trump's Potential Threats to UK and Nato

America’s former ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton , warns that if Donald Trump becomes president again, he could threaten UK interests and cause chaos for Nato , Ukraine , and the Middle East . Bolton advises European leaders to prepare for the possibility of the US ending its membership in Nato and withdrawing military support for Kyiv. He suggests diverting Trump's attention to other issues to avoid a defence crisis .

Bolton also expresses concern over Trump's vague statements on the Israel-Gaza war

Donald Trump UK Interests Nato Ukraine Middle East John Bolton Defence Crisis Israel-Gaza War

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Preston North End, Bolton and Barnsley figure leaves League One jobOne former Preston North End midfielder is leaving his role after three years at the club.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Trump isn’t afraid to weigh into UK election, warns ex-White House aide John BoltonIn an interview with i, Donald Trump's former national security adviser reflects on how the presidential candidate could threaten the UK's interests and cause chaos for Nato, Ukraine and the Middle East

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Trump isn’t afraid to weigh into UK election, warns ex-White House aide John BoltonIn an interview with i, Trump's former national security adviser reflects on how the presidential candidate could threaten UK interests and cause chaos for Nato, Ukraine and the Middle East

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Both Biden and Trump are foreign-policy flops, argues John BoltonThreats will go unthwarted, whoever wins in November, says the former national security adviser

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Trump again conditions US protection of NATO allies on countries paying ‘fair share’Back in February, Mr Trump said he 'would encourage Russia to do whatever the hell they wanted' to countries that failed to pay their share of the NATO budget

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: NATO considering €100bn package to 'Trump-proof' war effortNATO foreign ministers are meeting today in Brussels and will discuss long-term support for Ukraine, including a proposal for a €100bn five-year fund. Read all the latest on the war - and submit a question on the conflict for our experts - below.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »