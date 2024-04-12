Former Ukrainian Intelligence Officer Targeted in Car Bomb Attack in Moscow

A former Ukrainian intelligence officer who defected to Russia was targeted in a car bomb assassination attempt in Moscow . The officer's SUV was severely damaged in the explosion. Prior to the blast, he was seen walking away from his vehicle and later found wounded in the back seat.

The officer believes that Ukrainian individuals may be involved in the attack, suggesting it may be a special operation rather than a terrorist act.

Ukraine Russia Car Bomb Assassination Moscow Intelligence Officer

