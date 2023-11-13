Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron Returns to Government

Suella Braverman is out and former prime minister David Cameron is back - Robert Peston, Romilly Weeks and Paul Brand report. In a highly unusual move, Rishi Sunak asked Mr Cameron to return to government and appointed him to the House of Lords so this could be achieved. Ms Braverman was sacked after defying Number 10 by writing an article criticising the Metropolitan Police over the way it allowed pro-Palestinian protests to take place on Armistice Day.

The prime minister asked her to leave government on Monday morning following a weekend of violence and racism in London involving far-right and pro-Palestinian protesters - with Ms Braverman's rhetoric being blamed for causing the chaos. He said: "Professionalism, integrity and experience – this is a team that will be bold in making the right decisions for our great country, not the easy ones." The prime minister carried out a ministerial reshuffle on Monday, which a Number 10 source said "strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future

