Former UK Minister Warns China Could Use Genetic Data for Bioweapons

China could use the UK’s genetic data to create targeted bioweapons, a Conservative former minister has claimed. Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged the Government to follow moves by the US and act against Chinese bioscience companies , as he drew comparisons with action against telecoms firm Huawei. The Tory former minister’s warning was echoed by Labour’s Fabian Hamilton, who separately warned of the risks of opening UK genomic data to global rivals.

Genomics, the study of DNA as a whole set of data, is a burgeoning area of medical technology, and is being used to predict, diagnose and treat diseases in new ways. “Like other advanced technologies, genomics, when used legitimately, can help create new drugs to fight diseases like cancer,” he wrote, adding: “However, its dual-use potential means it can also be used to create targeted bioweapons or pathogens

China UK Genetic Data Bioweapons Bioscience Companies Genomics Medical Technology

