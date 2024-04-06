Former UK Minister Warns China Could Use Genetic Data for Bioweapons

China could use the UK’s genetic data to create targeted bioweapons, a Conservative former minister has claimed. Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged the Government to follow moves by the US and act against Chinese bioscience companies , as he drew comparisons with action against telecoms firm Huawei. The Tory former minister’s warning was echoed by Labour’s Fabian Hamilton, who separately warned of the risks of opening UK genomic data to global rivals.
Genomics, the study of DNA as a whole set of data, is a burgeoning area of medical technology, and is being used to predict, diagnose and treat diseases in new ways. “Like other advanced technologies, genomics, when used legitimately, can help create new drugs to fight diseases like cancer,” he wrote, adding: “However, its dual-use potential means it can also be used to create targeted bioweapons or pathogens
China UK Genetic Data Bioweapons Bioscience Companies Genomics Medical Technology
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Former UK Minister Warns China Could Use Genetic Data for BioweaponsSir Iain Duncan Smith urges the UK government to take action against Chinese bioscience companies, claiming that China could use the UK's genetic data to create targeted bioweapons. Labour's Fabian Hamilton also warns of the risks of sharing UK genomic data with global rivals.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »