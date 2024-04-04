Former UK Minister Calls for Halt to Arms Sales to Israel

Thousands of Palestinian civilians have died since Israel launched its offensive in the wake of Hamas’ attack on October 7. Former Foreign Office minister, Sir Alan Duncan, called for an immediate halt to arms sales to Israel , stating that it is morally unacceptable to support the ongoing catastrophe in Gaza .

He also criticized Israel's long-standing violations of international law, including its support for illegal settlers in the West Bank.

