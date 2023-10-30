Former UK Intelligence Worker Jailed for Life for Stabbing US Government Employee

Joshua Bowles, from Cheltenham, attacked the woman in a leisure centre car park, three miles from GCHQ's base, in March.The 29-year-old has been handed a life sentence at the Old Bailey, with a minimum term of 13 years.The ex-computer software coding developer later said he had targeted her because he could not handle the "murky waters of ethics" and "the power that the American NSA have and the things they do".

The court heard Bowles had planned the attack and searched online for topics including US Unabomber terrorist Theodore Kaczynski, attacks on women, and white supremacy.

