Former UK defence ministers claim country is unprepared for war

Two former defence ministers are wrong to say the UK is unprepared for the possibility of war, Oliver Dowden has said. Outgoing defence minister James Heappey called on ministers to do more to prepare for conflict just weeks after resigning his MoD post, warning the UK has failed to prepare for war as a “whole-nation endeavour”. His former boss, Ben Wallace, echoed his sentiments, suggesting some in Government are “just hoping” threats to the UK “will go away”.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg he does however agree the UK is facing “rising threats” from across the globe. He added: “We are taking action across the board. We have set up a national cybersecurity centre in respect of cyber. I now take dozens of decisions daily about investment to protect our economic security. “This world is going to get more dangerous as time goes on. We see a combination of hostile states, not least Russia, Iran, North Korea and China. “We need to be taking action across those area

UK Defence Ministers War Preparation Conflict Threats Hostile States

