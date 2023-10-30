Former UFC Champion Ngannou Shocks the World in Boxing Debut

Former UFC heavyweight Former UFC champion Ngannou shocked the world by going the distance in his boxing debut, even knocking down reigning WBC heavyweight champion Fury at one point. What appeared a total mismatch between the unbeaten WBC champion and a mixed martial artist, who was boxing professionally for the first time, Ngannou landed the most telling blow as a left hook decked Fury in the third round.

Ngannou who had not fought in any capacity since January 2022 and had reconstructive knee surgery in that time, said pointedly on X, formerly known as Twitter: 'Table Tennis champion of the world.' Ngannou exceeded expectations with reports suggesting he could be in line for a top 10 ranking with the WBC.

