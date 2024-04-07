Former Tottenham defender and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear dies at 77

Former Tottenham defender and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear has died at the age of 77, his family have announced in a statement. Dublin-born Kinnear, who won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup as a player with Tottenham , went on to manage Luton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle among others. A statement said: “We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family.”His wife Bonnie revealed in 2021 that her husband had been living with dementia since 2015.

The Sky Bet League Two club wrote on X: “Everyone connected with Wimbledon was deeply saddened to hear the news that our former manager, Joe Kinnear, has passed away.“Our deepest condolences go to his family at this difficult time.” Newcastle and Luton also paid tribute to Kinnear, saying in posts on X they were “saddened” to learn of his death. Everyone connected with Wimbledon was deeply saddened to hear the news that our former manager, Joe Kinnear, has passed away.Kinnear, who won 26 caps with the Republic of Ireland during his career, joined Tottenham as a teenager in 1963 before making his debut in 1966. He spent the next decade at White Hart Lane, lifting the FA Cup in 1967, the UEFA Cup in 1972 and the League Cup in both 1971 and 1973, making more than 250 appearances for the club before spending the final season of his playing career at Brighto

