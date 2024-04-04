Former Tory Minister Under Investigation for Criticising Support for Israel

A former Tory minister is under investigation by the party for criticising his colleagues' support for Israel . He accused Conservative MPs and Lords of doing the bidding of Netanyahu and called for repercussions for those who continued to back Israel 's actions in Gaza . He also criticized the refusal to condemn settlements and called for the removal of extremists in parliamentary politics . He specifically mentioned the security minister , Tom Tugendhat, and called for his dismissal.

Additionally, he called for an immediate halt to arms sales

