Former team manager reveals secret to Suzuki's success in MotoGP

That’s the opinion of the factory’s former team manager Livio Suppo, who had previously guided Ducati and Honda to title glory before later joining Suzuki for what would be its final MotoGP campaign, And amid an ongoing slump for the remaining Japanese manufacturers, Honda and Yamaha, Suppo is clear about what he believes was the secret to Suzuki’s success.

“The key point for me is not that you need to have the engineers in Europe,” Suppo replied, when asked if Honda and Yamaha need to move more of their MotoGP projects from Japan to Europe. “The organisation of Suzuki was good. At the track, there were a lot of European guys. And the Japanese listened to what they were saying.“Because like it or not, when Suzuki retired, I'm pretty sure we were the strongest Japanese manufacturer. In fact, we won two of the last three races.“Of course, Alex is a very strong rider. But the bike was pretty good and I think the secret was the relationship between the European technicians in the team and the engineers at home





