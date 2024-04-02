Former Teacher Jailed for Raping Child Banned from Profession

A former teacher jailed for raping a child whilst she was deputy head at a primary school has been banned from ever returning to the profession. Julie Morris, now 46, was working at a primary school in Tyldesley, near Wigan, where she was the 'safeguarding lead' when she carried out the acts of 'grave sexual depravity' with her mechanic boyfriend. She and David Morris had met on Plenty of Fish in 2016, the crown court heard, and their relationship quickly became 'intensely sexual.

'Around 175,000 pages of chat logs, analysed by Merseyside Police, revealed that the pair had sick conversations about their fantasies and sexually abusing children. Between 2018 and 2021, both defendants, who were not married but have the same surname, abused a girl aged under 13, on numerous occasions. David Morris would often record the vile abuse on his mobile phone and the videos showed Julie Morris giggling as the abuse took place, the court hear

