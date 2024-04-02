Former Teacher Jailed for Raping Child Banned from Profession

A former teacher jailed for raping a child whilst she was deputy head at a primary school has been banned from ever returning to the profession. Julie Morris, now 46, was working at St George's Central Primary School in Tyldesley, near Wigan, where she was the 'safeguarding lead' when she carried out the acts of 'grave sexual depravity' with her mechanic boyfriend.

She and David Morris had met on Plenty of Fish in 2016, the crown court heard, and their relationship quickly became 'intensely sexual

