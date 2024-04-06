Former Super League coach faces tough times with current team

The Australian has spent much of his time in Super League leading winning teams like Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, or successful rebuilds like those he oversaw at Huddersfield Giants and across the city he currently works in at Hull Kingston Rovers. Last week’s mauling at the hands of Rovers left his current team third bottom of Super League with just one win from six games, and one in 13 dating back to last August.

As they head back to the relative sanctuary of the MKM Stadium for the visit of another of his former clubs, Huddersfield Giants, it brings to mind his time in West Yorkshire for a spell as tough as this one. Indeed, that first season with Huddersfield in 2001 – his first as a head coach – ended in relegation and included a 13-game losing run. But Smith showed his resilience – a key word he kept repeating in the wake of the Good Friday loss at Hull KR – by piloting Huddersfield to promotion to Super League the following seaso

