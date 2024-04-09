Former subpostmaster claims Post Office attempted to silence him for 23 years

Campaigner and former subpostmaster Alan Bates claims the Post Office spent 23 years attempting to silence him. He told the Horizon IT inquiry from the witness box on Tuesday that his campaign for justice for subpostmasters was 'something you couldn't put down'. The inquiry was shown a presentation prepared by former Post Office managing director of branch accounting Dave Smith. In the presentation, he said Mr Bates was instead dismissed 'because he became unmanageable'.

Read more: Innocent victims of Post Office scandal from Greater Manchester speak out He added that Mr Bates was 'quite positive' when the IT system was first introduced, however, he claims he turned 'frustrated' due to 'many shortcomings in the system'. More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu's faulty Horizon system made it seem as if money was missing from branches. Mr Bates' contract was terminated by the Post Office in 2003 after refusing to accept liability for apparent shortfalls in the accounts at his Llandudno branch in North Wales. He told the inquiry: 'I had been led to believe that subpostmasters were working in partnership with the Post Office, and if the Post Office wanted me to measure up to the standards they required, I expected them to do the same for me.

Former Subpostmaster Sacked by Post Office for Being 'Unmanageable'Alan Bates, a lead campaigner and ex-subpostmaster, was dismissed by the Post Office due to being considered 'unmanageable'. The Horizon IT Inquiry revealed this information during the hearing. A presentation about the Horizon system's integrity, created by a former Post Office manager, highlighted Mr Bates' struggles with accounting. An internal review concluded that his dismissal was the only sensible option. Mr Bates testified about his campaign for justice and accused the Post Office of attempting to discredit him for 23 years. The Post Office has faced criticism following the airing of the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which focused on the Horizon IT scandal.

