Former Strip Club in Town Centre to Undergo Major Refurbishment

The building, on the corner of Station Parade and Beulah Street, is close to the bus station and is one of the most recognisable in the town centre. The strip club closed due to the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and never reopened. After being empty for almost four years, planning documents state the owner hopes give it a major refurbishment to “bring it back to its former glory”.

But the owner said if it was to remain as a nightclub it would need considerable investment to bring it up to an acceptable standard. It concluded that converting the upper floors to a selection of “high-quality” two-bedroom apartments is the only viable economic use of the building. Access for residents would be on Beulah Street. Kings Club was run by businessman Paul Kinsey, who also ran the Viper Rooms and Moko Lounge nightclubs in Harrogate, but all three are now closed.

