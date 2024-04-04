Former Strictly Come Dancing Star Gleb Savchenko Splits from Long Term Girlfriend Elena Belle

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gleb Savchenko has announced his split from long term girlfriend Elena Belle after three years. Gleb is best known for his short stint on the BBC ballroom dancing competition in 2015 before he jetted across the pond to join the US spin-off Dancing with the Stars. The pro dancer, 40, and Elena, 39, were first romantically tied in August 2021, nine months after Gleb's ex-wife, Elena Samodanova, filed for divorce.

Gleb and his former wife Elena, who happens to share the name as his recent ex-girlfriend, were married for 14 years and share two kids, Olivia and Zlata. The pro dancer confirmed that he and his partner of three years, Elena, whose real name is Natacha Peyre Requena, had split in a new interview, the Mirror reports. Gleb said: “Yes, Elena and I broke up about a month ago. It kind of just happene

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Private Funeral to Be Held for Former Strictly Come Dancing Professional Robin WindsorA private funeral will be held for former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor in his home town of Ipswich, Suffolk. The 44-year-old dancer, who was paired with various celebrities from 2010 to 2013 on the main show, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing 'undecided about giving Giovanni Pernice a celebrity partner' after former...Giovanni Pernice finally speaks out after his feud with Amanda Abbington came to a head when the actress claimed the had PTSD as a result of his training and asked for footage from rehersals.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice Faces Criticism from Former Celebrity PartnersGiovanni Pernice, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, is facing a fresh crisis as three of his former celebrity partners reportedly met to discuss their difficult experiences working with him. Amanda Abbington, Ranvir Singh, and Laura Whitmore had an emotional summit where they compared notes about their time on the show and discussed the possibility of formally complaining to the BBC about Giovanni's behavior.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice Faces Criticism from Former Celebrity PartnersGiovanni Pernice, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, is facing a fresh crisis as three of his former celebrity partners reportedly met to discuss their difficult experiences working with him. Amanda Abbington, Ranvir Singh, and Laura Whitmore had an emotional summit where they compared notes about their time on the show and discussed the possibility of formally complaining to the BBC about Giovanni's behavior.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Robin Windsor funeral held as tributes pour inThe former Strictly Come Dancing star died aged 44 in February

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing star splits from partner - 'It didn't work out'Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gleb Savchenko has revealed that he recently split from his girlfriend of three years, Elena Belle, in a candid interview

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »