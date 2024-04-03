Former Spanish football federation president arrested in corruption probe

The former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) has been arrested as part of a corruption investigation. Luis Rubiales, who is separately due to go on trial for sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth after last summer's World Cup final, was detained on arrival in Madrid from the Dominican Republic. He was released not long afterwards.

He is suspected by police of receiving illegal commissions when negotiating for the Spanish Super Cup to be staged in Saudi Arabia. He denies any wrongdoing

