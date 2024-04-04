Former South African Speaker Arrested on Bribery Charges

The former South Africa n speaker of parliament has been arrested over allegations of receiving bribes. She turned herself in to police and was released on bail. She maintains her innocence and suggests the charges are politically motivated.
South Africa Speaker Parliament Arrested Bribery Corruption African National Congress Elections
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Former South Africa speaker of parliament arrested on bribery allegationsNosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula maintained her innocence and suggested the charges against her were politically motivated.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
South Africa’s parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest on corruption chargesProsecutors claim Mapisa-Nqakula received £107,000 in bribes while she was defence minister.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
South Africa’s parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest on corruption chargesProsecutors claim Mapisa-Nqakula received £107,000 in bribes while she was defence minister.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
South Africa’s parliament speaker resigns over accusations of briberyShe allegedly received the payments between December 2016 and July 2019.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
South Africa’s parliament speaker resigns over accusations of briberyShe allegedly received the payments between December 2016 and July 2019.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »