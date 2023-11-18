Former Socialite Becomes Nun at Connecticut Abbey

Laura Adshead , a former socialite and girlfriend of David Cameron , has taken her final vows to become Mother John Mary at the Abbey of Regina Laudis. After 14 years of seclusion at the Benedictine abbey in Connecticut , she has transformed her life and dedicated herself to a life of prayer.





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OK_MAGAZİNE: Abbey Clancy named among favourites to replace Holly Willoughby on This MorningTV host and podcast presenter Abbey Clancy has been named among the favourites to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning as she has an “affable nature” and is 'great on camera'

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

BBCEMT: Coventry City Council's Coombe Abbey Hotel losing millionsCoventry City Council's bleak forecast follows a warning last month that it could be close to bankruptcy.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Dame Maggie Smith makes brutally honest comment about her Downton Abbey roleThe actress is adored for her role in the period drama, Harry Potter and more

Source: hellomag | Read more »

BBCEMT: Man died in vehicle fire at Whitby Abbey car park, inquest hearsScott Wilson, 54, died from burns when the car he was in caught fire at Whitby Abbey, a court hears.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: IN PICTURES: 13 photos of Whitby Abbey spectacularly lit up at nightWhitby Abbey is once again looking spectacularly lit up on an evening – and there is still plenty of time to join in the fun and grab some fantastic shots on camera.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

METRO NEWSPAPER UK: Peter Crouch rejected as Abbey Clancy snuggles up to Barry from EastEndersBad luck Peter!

Source: Metro Newspaper UK | Read more »