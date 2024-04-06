Former Sheffield United Player Surprised by John Lundstram's Move to Rangers

Former Sheffield United player Daniel Lafferty expresses surprise at John Lundstram joining Rangers , as he believed Lundstram was a Celtic fan. Lundstram left Sheffield United after their relegation and has become a fan favorite at Rangers .
Lafferty, a former teammate, praises Lundstram's performance but admits the move caught him off guard. Lundstram is currently in contract talks with Rangers.
Sheffield United Daniel Lafferty John Lundstram Rangers Celtic Contract Talks
