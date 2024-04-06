Former Sheffield United Player Surprised by John Lundstram's Move to Rangers

Former Sheffield United player Daniel Lafferty expresses surprise at John Lundstram joining Rangers , as he believed Lundstram was a Celtic fan. Lundstram left Sheffield United after their relegation and has become a fan favorite at Rangers .

Lafferty, a former teammate, praises Lundstram's performance but admits the move caught him off guard. Lundstram is currently in contract talks with Rangers.

Sheffield United Daniel Lafferty John Lundstram Rangers Celtic Contract Talks

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

John Lundstram: Big update on Rangers talks after offer submittedThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Rangers urged to tie down on-form John Lundstram on new dealRangers have been urged to tie down John Lundstram on a new deal - because the on-form midfielder understands the demands of the Ibrox club's fans.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

John Lundstram stalls on new Rangers contractThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Rangers star John Lundstram ridiculed for what he’s done pre-Celtic – ‘Embarrassing’, says punditThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

John Lundstram new Rangers contract latest as Philippe Clement drops love bombThe midfielder could leave ibrox for nothing with the Turkish giants reportedly interested in a deal.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »