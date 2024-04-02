Former SBS Hero Among Three Brits Killed in Gaza Air Strike

Dad-of-two John Chapman, former SBS hero, was among three Brits killed in an air strike while delivering aid in Gaza. Amid global outrage, he said: “Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours there was a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in Gaza. “It happens in war, we check it to the end, we are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again.” He added: “We are asking Israel to investigate what happened urgently.

The three Brits worked for security firm Solace Global and were delivering food for US-based aid agency World Central Kitchen. Man, 53, charged after 'true diamond' mum, 57, dies on holiday. Two were named as former Special Boat Service hero John Chapman, 57, and 33-year-old ex-Royal Marine James Henderson

