Former Royal Butler Reveals Queen's Concerns about Opening Balmoral to Public

A former royal butler has revealed the late Queen and Prince Philip were “fiercely worried’ about the protecting their private space at the Balmoral estate. Grant Harrold weighed in on the significance of the announcement this week that the King has decided to allow the public to look around private interiors of Balmoral Castle for the first time.

Grant reckons the ‘main reason’ is to provide the family with additional revenue, and he’s praised his former employer for a ‘very viable business move’. But though he said it was “always expected” that the Aberdeenshire estate would be opened to the public following the death of the Queen in 2022, it was something she had not been keen on - and the home was a ‘very sacred place’ to both her and her husband. Speaking in an interview on behalf of Slingo, Grant said: "Balmoral being opened to the public is massive

