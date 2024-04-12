Former Rochdale footballer Joe Thompson raising funds for pioneering cancer treatment after third diagnosis

Former Rochdale footballer and Manchester United TV pundit Joe Thompson and his family are raising funds for pioneering new cancer treatment after his third diagnosis. The Dale favourite, a former United youth player, revealed this week he's been diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin lymphoma that has spread to his lungs. It's the married father-of-two's third cancer diagnosis in 11 years.

Joe, 35, has twice beaten cancer to return to football - and has spoken of his determination to beat it once again. As messages of support flood in from the world of football, he revealed he aims to raise £250,000 to 'cover the costs of my ongoing treatment and to pioneer a ground-breaking test that could prevent the recurrence of not only my cancer but potentially save countless lives in the future'. A GoFundMe Appeal has now been launched. In it, Joe said he's been working with oncologists and scientists, self-funding research in a bid to uncover the 'root cause' of his recurring illness. The cancer, he said, has 'returned with a vengeance'. Joe and his family wrote: "We aim to raise £250,000 to cover the costs of my ongoing treatment and to pioneer a ground-breaking test that could prevent the recurrence of not only my cancer but potentially save countless lives in the future.

