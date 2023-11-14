Former Renault F1 Boss Criticizes Daniel Ricciardo's Career Choices

Former Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul has branded Daniel Ricciardo “selfish” for the nature of his exit from the team at the end of the 2020 season. And he believes the Australian has developed a habit of making bad career choices, claiming that Ricciardo left both Renault and McLaren too soon. Ricciardo rocked the F1 world when he decided to leave race-winning Red Bull in the summer of 2018, signing a lucrative contract with midfielders Renault.
After a challenging first season at Enstone in 2019, Ricciardo claimed two podium finishes for Renault in the pandemic-affected 2020 campaign, which began after he had already signed a deal to join McLaren. Despite ending McLaren’s nine-year win drought at Monza 2021, Ricciardo struggled almost throughout his period with the team before agreeing to terminate his contract at the end of last year. McLaren have since emerged as the closest challengers to 2023 World Champions Red Bul
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »
Source: LeedsNews | Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »