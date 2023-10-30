Former referee Dermot Gallagher blasts Wolves penalty call

On the stroke of half-time in the eventual 2-2 draw, Hwang Hee-chan delayed a clearance and seemed to catch the incoming Fabian Schar as he looked to make contact with the ball.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil branded the decision 'scandalous' and a number of pundits have condemned the decision, as Schar looked to initiate contact and go over Hwang's leg."It's not a penalty, for me," he said.

Warnock said:"I'm completely losing faith with VAR and the decisions that are being made in recent weeks. It's getting worse. "It's regressed, it's got worse, it's not improved at all. It's a worrying sign at the moment that VAR is getting to this point. headtopics.com

"Why are they getting them wrong? It's the best league in world football and at the moment our VAR and refereeing is letting the game down."

