Former 'Real Housewives' Star Lauri Peterson Mourns Son's Death

Lauri Peterson , former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County ,' announced the death of her son Josh Waring, who passed away at the age of 35. Lauri shared the news on Instagram , expressing her gratitude for those who supported her and made an impact on Josh's life.

She also mentioned her daughter Kennady, whom she adopted due to Josh's drug addiction. Lauri described the deep loss she feels and the daily battle Josh fought against substance abuse disorder.

