Former Real Housewives star criticizes Mayor over rising crime in New York

Former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney has criticized Mayor Eric Adams for the rising crime in the city. In an interview on Fox & Friends, McSweeney expressed her concern over the safety of New York, especially for women.

She shared that her teenage daughter had received death threats on the subway and witnessed drug use in Times Square. McSweeney accused politicians of gaslighting the public by claiming that the city is safer than ever.

