Former Rangers boss admits Celtic have advantage in upcoming derby

Former Rangers boss Michael Beale admits that Celtic have the advantage in the upcoming derby match, which will determine the title winner. Despite a strong start to the season, Rangers fell behind after a series of defeats and Beale was subsequently sacked. However, under new manager Philippe Clement, Rangers have closed the gap to just one point behind Celtic . Beale believes that the absence of away fans in the upcoming match will put pressure on the referees, giving Celtic the upper hand.

He also expresses his excitement for next year when fans will be allowed back into the stadiums

Rangers Celtic Derby Title Race Advantage Fans Referees

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Stewart criticizes penalty decision in Rangers vs Celtic derbyMichael Stewart expresses disbelief at the penalty awarded to Rangers during the derby match against Celtic. He argues that Alistair Johnston won the ball and it was not a dive by Fabio Silva. Stewart questions the decision made by referee John Beaton and VAR.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Rangers 3 Celtic 3 LIVE reaction as Rangers supporting star boxer lays into Fabio SilvaGlasgow's two footballing giants went head to head and served up an amazing game at Ibrox.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Michael Stewart questions match officials' performance in Rangers and Celtic drawCeltic calls on SFA for answers over the controversial penalty decision in the match between Rangers and Celtic. Michael Stewart criticizes the officiating and claims it has impacted the result of the game.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Michael Stewart ponders 'missed' Rangers vs Celtic VAR momentOutspoken pundit Michael Stewart wonders if VAR officials missed what he claims was a vital moment in Rangers' penalty against Celtic.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Michael Stewart explodes as penalty to Rangers deja vu sparks Celtic defenceThe raging pundit was left baffled by the decision to punish Alistair Johnston at Ibrox.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Michael Stewart tells Celtic they must address key concern for Rangers successCameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate's return are major boosts but one key concern remains for pundit Michael Stewart

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »