Former Prime Minister Liz Truss Calls for Bank of England Governor's Resignation

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has told LBC she believes Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over his reaction to her government's catastrophic 2022 mini-budget. Asked by LBC’s Iain Dale if she believed she was ‘stitched up’, Ms Truss said the reaction to her mini-budget represented “groupthink rather than a conspiracy”. “They believe in the current economic model Britain has, they believe in the economic consensus.

Read More: From Israel & Rwanda to shoplifting and swastikas - a nervous Rishi Sunak covered it all with no notesRead More: Suella Braverman says Rwanda plan as it stands may send one 'token flight' but will not suffice as 'deterrent'“I think big mistakes have been made with monetary policy. I think interest rates were too low for too long. I think quantitative easing has done a lot of damage to our economy,” Ms Truss added.

