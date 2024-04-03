Former Post Office head should face 'serious consequences' over Horizon scandal, says Lord Arbuthnot

Lord James Arbuthnot, who campaigned for Sub-postmasters wrongly accused in the Horizon scandal, has told ITV News that the former head of the Post Office, Paula Vennells, should face 'serious consequences'.

ITV News Investigations Editor Daniel Hewitt reports The politician, who campaigned for justice for wrongly convicted sub-postmasters, says the secret recording of a meeting in 2013 attended by Paula Vennells -- answers a question campaigners have been asking for years about what she knew and when. On July 2 2013, in a meeting with independent investigators Ian Henderson and Ron Warmington from Second Sight, Ms Vennells was made aware of allegations that Sub-postmaster branch accounts could be accessed remotely.had denied for years as hundreds of Sub-postmasters were convicted. She was also told by the investigators that the company’s position in denying Horizon faults was both “dangerous” and "stupid", according to the recordin

