Former Post Office Boss Unaware of Prosecution Authority

A former Post Office boss has said he was “unaware” the Post Office was the authority taking sub-postmasters to court. Alan Cook, who was managing director from 2006-2010, told the Horizon IT inquiry on Friday that he "was unaware that the Post Office were the prosecuting authority." Instead, he told the government inquiry, he assumed the "police and DPP" were the ones taking the sub-postmasters to court.

More than 700 sub-postmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.Hundreds of sub-postmasters are awaiting compensation, despite the government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts. Mr Cook, who went on to be CEO of ITV, said: "Expressions were used like 'this is going to court'. I had assumed police and DPP were involved. I shouldn't have assumed. ''It had gone to court' was the expression used and I had not encountered the notion of an organisation that could make that decision on its own

Post Office Sub-Postmasters Court Prosecution Compensation Faulty System

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Secret recording 'final proof' former Post Office boss Paula Vennells knew about Horizon issuesIt comes after secret audio recording obtained by ITV News revealed Ms Vennells was told directly about problems with the Horizon system.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Former Post Office boss confronted about Horizon scandalFormer Post Office boss Paula Vennells was confronted about the Horizon scandal while out cycling yesterday morning. It was the first time she had been seen in public since the airing of Mr Bates vs the Post Office, the TV drama that highlighted the scandal which saw sub-postmasters end their lives after being wrongly accused of fraud, theft and false accounting.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells accused of misleading governmentIt comes after recordings obtained by ITV News of a meeting attended by Vennells show she was told by investigators about potential problems with Horizon.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Former Post Office boss accused of misleading governmentPaula Vennells, the former Post Office boss, has been accused of misleading the government after evidence emerged that she claimed there was no evidence of wrongful convictions of sub-postmasters. This comes after recordings of a meeting attended by Vennells revealed that investigators had informed her about potential problems with the Horizon system.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Post Office boss involved in Horizon conviction now managing compensation claimsCampaigners and MPs say letting Caroline Richards become a dispute resolution manager for the Horizon Shortfall Scheme is 'outrageous'

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Paula Vennells knew of Horizon problems 2 years before telling MPs there was no issue, recordings reveal...Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells hands back her CBE after ITV drama grips the nation

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »