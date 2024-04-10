Former Post Office boss accused of misleading government

Paula Vennells accused of misleading government over Post Office scandal.

Paula Vennells accused of misleading government over Post Office scandal

Paula Vennells Post Office Government Misleading Wrongful Convictions Sub-Postmasters Horizon System

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells accused of misleading government
It comes after recordings obtained by ITV News of a meeting attended by Vennells show she was told by investigators about potential problems with Horizon.

Secret recording 'final proof' former Post Office boss Paula Vennells knew about Horizon issues
It comes after secret audio recording obtained by ITV News revealed Ms Vennells was told directly about problems with the Horizon system.

Paula Vennells not being told full story about Post Office probe
Mr Bates told the public inquiry he did not feel confident Ms Vennells was 'truly invested' in investigations by forensic accountants.

Paula Vennells not being told full story about Post Office probe
Mr Bates told the public inquiry he did not feel confident Ms Vennells was 'truly invested' in investigations by forensic accountants.

'Paula Vennells can't stay silent forever,' say Post Office victims ahead of inquiry
'I do feel angry that she feels that it's OK not to answer a question,' said former sub-postmaster Lee Castleton

MPs could 'sanction' shamed Post Office boss Paula Vennells for 'misleading Parliament' after leaked...
Post Office officials relay conversations with Paula Vennells that the independent investigation could raise the spectre of a 'miscarriage of justice,' despite assurances to Parliament two years later.

