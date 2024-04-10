Head Topics

Former Post Office boss accused of misleading government

Paula Vennells,Post Office,Government

Paula Vennells, the former Post Office boss, has been accused of misleading the government after evidence emerged that she claimed there was no evidence of wrongful convictions of sub-postmasters. This comes after recordings of a meeting attended by Vennells revealed that investigators had informed her about potential problems with the Horizon system.

Paula Vennells accused of misleading government over Post Office scandal.

Paula Vennells accused of misleading government over Post Office scandal

