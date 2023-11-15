Former Police Officer Jailed for Setting Ex-Partner's Home on Fire

A former police officer and Royal Navy veteran has been jailed for setting his ex-partner's home on fire while she and her three children were inside. Stephen Light, 49, ignited petrol from jerry cans following a row with his ex Sonia Norris and torched the former Netherton vicarage in Maryport, Cumbria. The blaze destroyed the family home and killed their pet dog. The family managed to escape when one of the children woke Ms Norris and yelled that the house was on fire.

Ms Norris attempted to put out the flames with water and then saw Light going into the burning building to find the dog. He was later seen outside wearing only his boxer shorts

