Former police officer 'exploited vulnerable women'

Adam Hoyle, from Yelverton Close in Halewood, had previously been found guilty of misconduct after establishing intimate relationships with "vulnerable" women. Hoyle came into contact with the women after they reported sexual and domestic abuse to the force.

READ MORE: I'm absolutely heartbroken about Bill Kenwright but I wanted to share what he has done for meMr Steven Swift, prosecuting, said: "The defendant deliberately sought to establish a relationship with victims of domestic abuse. The crown would say all victims are vulnerable."

One victim personal statement read out to the court heard that one victim would now "struggle to trust a police officer going forward" and had suffered with "anxiousness". Another victim added the uniform made them "feel safe" and felt "tricked" by the police officer and was "worried no-one would believe me."

He added that Hoyle "did not wish any complainants to experience the distress they've set out in their VPS", adding that: "It was difficult for him as a police officer to hear those matters expressed."

However, the defence counsel added these were "not individuals targeted by identify", as there was an "absence of malice". He told the court Hoyle has PTSD, anxiety and depression and has "suffered periods of trauma" that he has "struggled to deal with".

The ECHO previously reported that at the trial, Hoyle showed no reaction as the verdict was delivered after one hour and 35 minutes of deliberations. Today, His Honour Judge Aubrey KC passed his sentence.

He went on to said each woman was vulnerable, adding: "In my judgement, a common theme emerges throughout the exploitation of four vulnerable women. You were a serving police constable, a patrolling officer."

