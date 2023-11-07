Former police commander calls for robust response to recent acts of vandalism

Former Metropolitan Police commander Roy Ramm has called for a robust response from the police following recent acts of vandalism in London. Ramm described the desecration of the Cenotaph and the attack on a painting at the National Gallery as an utter disgrace. He expressed his disbelief at the idea that such acts would achieve their objectives. Ramm also criticized the Met's attitude towards these incidents and their plea for demonstrators to respect British society.

The conversation took place amidst plans for a pro-Palestine protest on Remembrance Day

