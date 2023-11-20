Former Police Chief Retired Amid Investigation for Possessing Indecent Images of Children

A former police chief who retired while under investigation for possessing indecent images of children was spared jail on Monday after a judge said the 'shame' of admitting his crimes was the greatest punishment he could receive. Officers from Lancashire Police searched the home of Steven Sansbury, who was then a chief inspector with the force, in 2021 and found ten explicit photos of boys as young as eight, a court heard.

He was suspended from his £62,000-a-year job but retired on his full pension before the case had gone to court or misconduct proceedings had been brought against him. On Monday, the 55-year-old stood grim-faced in the dock at Manchester Crown Court as his barrister described his 'humiliation' at how his 30-year policing career had been ended by what his bosses branded the 'abhorrent' crime





