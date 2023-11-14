Former Physiotherapist Finds New Direction After Facing Challenges

Turning life round after it takes a downward turn is far from easy as many people know. But choosing a completely new direction can sometimes be the answer according to one man who recently faced a string of challenges. Former physiotherapist Adam Hindley had a nice house and lifestyle, a long-term partner and was running his own business when his relationship unexpectedly ended. In what seemed like the blink of an eye, he lost his home, his girlfriend and even his pet.

With little choice but to move back to live with his parents and reassess his future, Adam felt like he’d taken a huge step backwards. Chronic stress developed and he spent his days with a “constant tightness in his chest and crippled by anxiety.” Uncertain future Running a business based around health and wellbeing was an added ordeal at the time. While feeling so low himself, Adam felt unable to continue the work day-to-day and ended up selling his shares in the ventur

