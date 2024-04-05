Former PA of Christian Horner Returns to Red Bull

The Christian Horner saga has taken a twist ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix . His former PA, Nicole Carling, is back in the Red Bull fold and is now organizing his diary. This development contradicts rumors that Carling was going to air grievances about maltreatment by Horner.

However, she is not in Japan for this weekend's race. A resolution to the women's complaint against Horner is expected to be completed this week or the next.

Christian Horner Red Bull PA Diary Complaint Resolution Japanese Grand Prix

