Former Northern Ireland international Andy Kirk joins St Johnstone coaching panel

Former Northern Ireland international Andy Kirk has joined St Johnstone as part of new boss Crag Levein's coaching panel. Kirk was an academy coach at Rangers and Hearts before managing the Jambos’ women’s team prior to his appointment at Brechin in 2021. Kirk led Brechin City to the title last season and helped them contend for promotion back into the SPFL. Craig Levein, who was the club advisor at Brechin City, has also accepted a new role at St Johnstone.

