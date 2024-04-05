Former Netflix Chief Plans Investment in Scottish Football Club

Former Netflix chief Erik Barmack is planning to invest in Motherwell , a Scottish football club. Barmack will visit Fir Park next week to discuss his plan for the club. Motherwell released a video in January, appealing for Hollywood-style investment, and Barmack responded to the call.

The club is currently fan-owned, with supporters holding a majority stake since 2016. The final approval for any potential deal will be given by the club's members.

