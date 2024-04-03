Former MP John Mann ordered to apologise for breaking rules on use of House of Lords office

Former Nottinghamshire MP John Mann has been ordered to apologise for breaking rules on the use of his House of Lords office. Lord Mann, who served as Bassetlaw's Labour MP from 2001 until 2019, says he has been placed in a "dilemma" about the use of his office which needs to be sorted out by the "powers that be." Then Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Lord Mann as the Government's independent adviser on antisemitism in 2019, a role he still holds.

After announcing in September 2019 that he would not be standing again as Bassetlaw's MP due to his unhappiness over Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of Labour, Theresa May also included the former Bassetlaw MP in her resignation honours list. This meant he was introduced as an independent member of the House of Lords. In a report published on March 27, the House of Lords conduct committee now says Lord Mann breached the code of conduct twice over the use of his Parliamentary offic

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Mann told to write apology over use of House of Lords officeFormer Bassetlaw MP John Mann breached the House of Lords code of conduct twice

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Former Archbishop of Yorkshire Dr John Sentamu back demands ‘real devolution’ for all YorkshireGrassroots campaigners are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the abolition of the historic Ridings of Yorkshire by calling for the establishment of a regional assembly with budgetary control and tax-raising powers.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Former UFC star Mark Coleman rescues parents from house fireFormer UFC star Mark Coleman rescued his parents from a house fire in Toledo, Ohio. He pulled his mother and father from the burning home before re-entering in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue their dog. Coleman suffered from smoke inhalation and was rushed to the hospital.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Former House of Fraser in Altrincham transformed into collaborative workspaceThe former home of the House of Fraser in Altrincham has been transformed into a collaborative workspace and leisure destination in the heart of the town centre. Development partners Bruntwood and Trafford council have announced the completion of their £13.7m conversion of the ex-Rackhams building. The completion of the Foundation building signals a major milestone in the wider transformational plans for the Stamford Quarter, which will regenerate the high street and establish the area as a new and exciting day-to-night destination in Altrincham.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man found dead in Kilkeel house identified as brother of former UUP MLA and TUV councillorA man whose body was found at a house in Kilkeel on Thursday has been named locally as the brother of a former UUP MLA and TUV councillor. The body of Bobby McKee, aged in his 60s, was found at his home in the Co Down village on Thursday along with his wife Yvonne, who had suffered serious head injuries. A 25-year-old was arrested a short time later at the scene and remains in police custody as the PSNI launched a murder investigation.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

This former council house in London is on the market for £3,500,000It's deceptively modest.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »