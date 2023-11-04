Former MP Claims Downing Street Fixer Chopped Up Ex-Girlfriend's Pet Rabbit

THE former MP and Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries has claimed a Downing Street fixer chopped up his ex-girlfriend’s pet rabbit and nailed it to her family’s front door. Ahead of her upcoming book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson, which set to be serialised in The Daily Mail over the coming days, Dorries said she would expose the “deeply entrenched degree of corruption” at the heart of the government

. It is understood the newspaper paid around £100,000 to serialise the book, the publication of which has been delayed by several weeks due to legal issues. In the first extract set to be published on Saturday, Dorries focuses on an unnamed Number 10 fixer she calls “Dr No”. She alleges that the man is close to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who “doesn’t move without first seeking his advice”, and claims he is behind a string of shadowy and potentially criminal dealings. “When a girlfriend ended their relationship,” she wrote. “It is rumoured that he had her little brother’s pet rabbit chopped into four and nailed to the front door of the family home to greet him when he got home from school, in true Mafia style.” The Daily Mail said it had spoken to the little brother in question, who said: “I definitely had a rabbit, and I don’t now”. “If there is a demonstration in Downing Street and he’s in there, he will slip out of the back door into the street and he seeks out the violent clashe

