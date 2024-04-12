Former MoD Official Jailed for Misconduct in Public Office

A former Ministry of Defence (MoD) official has been jailed after he was convicted of misconduct in public office for taking secret payments and gifts. Jeffrey Cook, 67, received around £70,000 in cash payments and cars while employed at the Government department and seconded to a defence contractor called Paradigm . At the time of the offence, MoD rules banned employees from accepting external paid employment, Southwark Crown Court was told on Friday.

It heard that Cook was in charge of his department’s finances and between 2004 and 2008 committed misconduct in a public office by using his position to commission reports from offshore consultants. He commissioned ME Consultants Limited, within which he had personal contacts, to create reports for the MoD between 2005 and 2006. The reports were on the MoD’s SANGCOM project, which provided military communications equipment to the Saudi Arabian National Guard, the Serious Fraud Office said. A total of £702,800 was sent from the Ministry of Defence to ME Consultants’ Swiss bank account for the reports, the court was told.He received the money in multiple forms including cars and a series of cash payments to his and his wife’s Barclays bank account.Within that period, the official, who started working for the MoD in 1975, also received two cars worth a total of £32,906. Mr Justice Simon Picken added that Cook “augmented” his profit by not declaring the money to HMRC and avoiding ta

Ministry Of Defence Mod Official Jailed Misconduct Public Office Secret Payments Gifts Cash Payments Cars Defence Contractor Paradigm Commission Reports Offshore Consultants SANGCOM Project Military Communications Equipment Saudi Arabian National Guard Serious Fraud Office Swiss Bank Account Profit HMRC Tax

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-MoD official jailed for misconduct by taking secret paymentsJeffrey Cook, 67, received around £70,000 in cash payments and cars while employed by the Government department.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Horizon Forbidden West VR Mod Now Available with R.E.A.L. VR Mod UpdateMaster modder Luke Ross has updated his R.E.A.L. VR mod to work with Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC, allowing players to experience the game in VR. Although the mod is still a work-in-progress, it offers a glimpse into the immersive world of Horizon Forbidden West in virtual reality.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Koci Selamaj: Man jailed for killing Sabina Nessa attacked officers in prison, court official saidKoci Selamaj was imprisoned for life in April 2022 after murdering Sabina Nessa as she walked through Cator Park in southeast London.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Disgraced former councillor who had indecent images of children JAILEDA PERVERT former councillor who hoarded hundreds of indecent images of children while in the heart of Clydebank life has been XYZ.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Former Football Prodigy Jailed for Organising Massive Drug RacketA former football prodigy has been jailed after organising the distribution of hundreds of kilos of cocaine across the UK in one of the largest drug rackets ever encountered. Jamie Cassidy, now 46, an ex-Liverpool FC youth star, previously admitted his part in the multi-million pound drug operation, which shipped industrial amounts of cocaine from South America into Europe. Led by his older brother Jonathan Cassidy, 50, alongside his business partner Nasar Ahmed, 51, the racket transported up to 356 kilos of the class A drug, with an estimated street value of £26 million, in hidden modified vehicles. Once the cocaine landed in the UK, Jamie Cassidy distributed it across the country through a network of trusted couriers. Now the three have been jailed for a combined total of 55 years, after admitting their role in the operation.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Former Liverpool football prodigy jailed for role in drugs plotJamie Cassidy had at one time been one of England’s hottest football prospects, a court heard.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »