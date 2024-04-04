Former Miners to Protest Against 'Biggest Pensions Grab in History'

Thousands of former miners are set to protest outside Downing Street against what one former Nottinghamshire colliery worker has labelled "the biggest pensions grab in history". Mick Newton, who worked at Thoresby Colliery and has since spent much of his time campaigning for miners to get a fair deal from their pension pot, says the Government could end up taking a billion pounds from the fund over the next decade.

A recent pay rise for members of the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme saw many receiving an increase equating to just 30p extra a week, according to Mr Newton. The pensions campaigner says the current arrangement for the pensions of ex-miners is an "insult". Issues surrounding the pension pot arose after it was privatised in 1994, with the Government establishing an arrangement where it would split surplus money 50:50 with the mineworkers

