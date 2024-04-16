Former Meghan Markle aide speaks out about bullying claims

A former aide for Meghan Markle has spoken out about bullying claims involving the Duchess of Sussex. It comes after a probe was launched by Buckingham Palace into staffer Samantha Cohen’s allegations.

The Mirror has contacted Meghan’s reps for comment. Allegations against Meghan were made public in the days that followed her and Prince Harry’s 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the chat with the US talk show legend, Meghan claimed she was finding life as part of ‘the Firm’ to be “almost unsurvivable”.

The duchess denied the allegations but in 2022 it was revealed that the findings of the probe would not be featured in a Sovereign Grant report. Buckingham Palace said at the time that there would be "changes made" and there had been "lessons learned" - but there would be no further details to protect the confidentiality of those who took part in the independent review.

