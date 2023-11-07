Former Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer reflects on his time at the club

Former Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer has revealed he looks back fondly at his time at Old Trafford - and thinks injuries and the ongoing ownership saga have both contributed to the club's poor form so far this season. Sabitzer joined the Reds on January's transfer deadline day. During his time at the club, the Austrian put in some solid performances for United, scoring three goals in 18 appearances from midfield.

At the end of his loan spell, Erik ten Hag opted against signing the 29-year-old permanently with Borussia Dortmund purchasing him for €19m from Bayern Munich. While he did not return to United, Sabitzer still holds fond memories of his time at the club. READ MORE: Casemiro, Bellingham and the transfer lesson Real have given United READ MORE: Ramos opens up on United transfer interest He told The Athletic: "I feel very positive about my time there and still talk to a couple of people. You ask yourself : ‘What’s going on?’ There’s a lot of noise, results are not good, they’ve had defeats at home, which almost felt unthinkable last season. "And there’s still the unresolved situation of the ownership. You can see what that does to a team. I feel sorry for them because they’re all good guys, and extremely hungry for succes

