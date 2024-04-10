Former Manchester United executive joins Bloomsbury Football Foundation board

Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been appointed to the board of trustees for Bloomsbury Football Foundation . Woodward, who spent a total of 16 years at Old Trafford, has joined the London-based charity which aims to give access to football to young people from diverse backgrounds. The charity was founded in 2018 and currently helps 5,000 young people .

A statement from the foundation read: "With Ed joining our board, he will play a key role in advising the team as we move towards our goal of getting 20,000 young people per week in London on the pitch by 2028." ALSO READ: United football director Murtough set to leave Old Trafford ALSO READ: United fans have made their feelings clear on Greenwood Woodward said: "I am thrilled to be joining Bloomsbury Football Foundation as a trustee. This is an exciting opportunity to join a charity that is already having a significant impact on the lives of young Londoners using the power of football. “Visiting a Bloomsbury Football session reaffirmed my belief that football has the power to change lives. It is clear the support the charity is already receiving is making a real impact on the pitch. The session represented the diversity of London – the coaches were supportive, players were engaged, and they seemed to be enjoying every minute

