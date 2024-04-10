Former Manchester United executive joins Bloomsbury Football Foundation board

Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been appointed to the board of trustees for Bloomsbury Football Foundation . Woodward, who spent a total of 16 years at Old Trafford, has joined the London-based charity which aims to give access to football to young people from diverse backgrounds. The charity was founded in 2018 and currently helps 5,000 young people .
A statement from the foundation read: "With Ed joining our board, he will play a key role in advising the team as we move towards our goal of getting 20,000 young people per week in London on the pitch by 2028." ALSO READ: United football director Murtough set to leave Old Trafford ALSO READ: United fans have made their feelings clear on Greenwood Woodward said: "I am thrilled to be joining Bloomsbury Football Foundation as a trustee. This is an exciting opportunity to join a charity that is already having a significant impact on the lives of young Londoners using the power of football. “Visiting a Bloomsbury Football session reaffirmed my belief that football has the power to change lives. It is clear the support the charity is already receiving is making a real impact on the pitch. The session represented the diversity of London – the coaches were supportive, players were engaged, and they seemed to be enjoying every minute
Manchester United Ed Woodward Bloomsbury Football Foundation Charity Football Young People
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Former Manchester United player believes Tom Lawrence has developed a title winning mentalityWes Brown, a former Manchester United player, believes that Tom Lawrence, who failed to establish himself in the first team at Old Trafford, has developed a title winning mentality during his time at the club.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »