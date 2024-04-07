Former Manager Joe Kinnear Passes Away at 77

Former Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear has passed away at the age of 77. Kinnear was regarded as a Tottenham legend having played for the club between 1965 and 1975. These included the 1967 FA Cup, the 1972 UEFA Cup and the League Cup which he won in 1971 and 1973.
After leaving Spurs he joined Brighton where he spent one season before hanging up his boots and moving into management. Tributes have been pouring in for Kinnear from the world of football.
Joe Kinnear Manager Football Tottenham Tribute
